Nat Geo Names Ripp Executive VP, Sales & Partnerships

Fox Networks Group said Brendan Ripp has been named executive VP, National Geographic Sales and Partnerships.

Ripp, who had been president of technology, telecommunications and finance verticals at Time, will oversee National Geographic Partners’ brand revenue across all platforms, including the National Geographic Channels. He will lead the Nat Geo ad sales and client solutions team.

“Brendan is a proven industry leader who will dramatically expand our advertising and partnership businesses as we accelerate the growth and transformation of National Geographic” said Declan Moore, CEO, National Geographic Partners. “As we build on our leadership role as the world’s premium science, exploration and adventure brand, Brendan will play a primary role in connecting brand partners with our large, growing global audience and our world-class storytellers."

Ripp will report to Danielle Maged, executive VP of global partnerships at Fox Networks Group.

National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between National Geographic Society and 21st Century Fox.