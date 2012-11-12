Nat Geo Gets Ready for 'Preppers' Return

To get ready for the return of its highest rated series, Doomsday Preppers, on Tuesday, National

Geographic Channel has stockpiled a huge cache of sponsorship and marketing

activity to ensure it more than survives its second season.

Nat Geo has lined up Little Caesars, Wise Food Storage and

Samuel Adams as lead sponsors for this season of Preppers. All sponsors will get custom vignettes, billboards and

participation in tune-in spots.

In addition, Wise Food Storage, which is calling itself the

exclusive emergency food sponsor of Preppers,

will be promoting the show with mailings to Wise customers and co-branded

promotion at retail outlets and trade shows. Wise, whose food products have up

to a 25-year shelf life, and Nat Geo will also be working together on radio

promotion, social media, food truck products and press kits.

To promote the series, Nat Geo says it has mounted its

largest multiplatform market campaign ever for a returning series.

Among the end of the world-beating efforts are sweepstakes

for people who "like" the Preppers'

Facebook page. The grand prize is an ultimate "Prep-over" from survival

consultant Practical Preppers and $5,000. The second prize is a year's supply

of food for one from Wise Food.

There is an interactive preparedness survey with questions

about food, water and shelter. Players can share their scores on Facebook.

In addition to video profiles of the Preppers and show updates, Nat Geo's site will offer resources

including articles, how-to videos, checklists and tips.

On a lighter note, Nat Geo has also put together a line of Doomsday Preppers Someecards, with

amusing thoughts including "Your doomsday preparations seem a lot less crazy

now that Snooki is a mother and best-selling author" and "All I ask from the people

who survive doomsday is that they rebuild society without Facebook, Pinterest

and Twitter."

That activity comes on top of paid media including national

cable, satellite and extra spots in the New York market. Placements included

NFL Network's Thursday Night Football,

AMC's The Walking Dead, a 48-hour

roadblock on ESPN and WWE pay-per-view events.

Print media buys included ESPN the Magazine, Rolling

Stone, Mad, Oprah Entertainment and US.

Online busy include a topic page on Yahoo, takeovers on

Yahoo and Twitter and video distribution on Tremor, Break Media, Yume and Giant

Media.

In the wake of Hurricane Sandy, Nat Geo has also distributed

public service announcements with the message that "you don't have to be a Doomsday Prepper to be prepared."

Nat Geo also formed a partnership with WWE, featuring giveaways

of Prepper episodes from Season One

at WWE venues. Prepper fans can win a

VIP PPV package by sharing the wrestling memorabilia they could leave behind --

even in the event of the unthinkable happening.