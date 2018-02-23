‘Nashville’ Back For Final Run on CMT June 7

Country drama Nashville will be back on CMT Thursday, June 7 with the first of its final eight episodes. The series finale is set for Thursday, July 26.

Nashville is produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment. It debuted on CMT in 2017 after four seasons on ABC.

The show is executive produced by Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, Steve Buchanan and Callie Khouri, who created the series.

With the return of season six in January, the series notched a .80 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers, according to CMT. The first half of the sixth season wrapped Feb. 22.

Nashville stars Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne and Kaitlin Doubleday as Jessie Caine.

Ronny Cox joins Nashville in the recurring role of Gideon in the second half of season six, while Mia Maestro comes on board as Rosa.