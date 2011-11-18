NASCAR.COM, ESPN to Offer Facebook Stream

NASCAR.COM and ESPN will stream Tony Stewart's live in-car camera to Facebook for NASCAR's season finale -- the Ford 400 race on Sunday, Nov. 20 that airs on ESPN.

The in-car camera live stream on Facebook, via NASCAR.COM's RaceBuddy, will complement ESPN's coverage of the final race of the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and will mark the first time that a championship racing event has been streamed live on the social media platform.

As fans watch the feed from the car of Tony Steward, who sits three points behind Carl Edwards, users will also be able to chat with friends and other racing fans about the experience.

The NASCAR.COM live stream on Facebook will also be used to promote all available viewing options for the race including 10 interactive viewing angles at NASCAR.COM's RaceBuddy, as well as the race's telecast on ESPN, Watch ESPN app and Watch ESPN.com.

"Offering a live in-car camera stream from NASCAR.COM on Facebook provides NASCAR fans another ubiquitous platform where they can enjoy the exciting conclusion of the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship," said Matthew Hong, senior VP and GM of sports operations for Turner Sports, who manages NASCAR.COM, in a statement. "Throughout the season we've provided multiple online offerings to engage hard-core and casual racing enthusiasts alike, and we're excited to conclude this championship with this unique social media experience."