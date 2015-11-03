Narra Elevated to Fox Senior VP, Comedy

Fox has promoted Samata Narra, VP of comedy development, to senior VP, comedy development and programming. Reporting to executive VP, comedy development and programming, Suzanna Makkos, Narra will be responsible for “helping drive development efforts for the network’s robust comedy slate and leading series coverage on Fox’s comedy hits,” said Fox.

Elsewhere at Fox, Jonathan Gabay has also been promoted to VP, comedy development and programming, while Tony Tompson has been promoted to VP, drama development and programming.

Narra was responsible for developing and launching several series, including The Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She spent over seven years as a literary manager at Fineman Entertainment and started her career at the William Morris Agency.

Gabay joined Fox in 2011 as manager of comedy development and was subsequently promoted to director of comedy development and programming.

Tompson began his career at WME Entertainment, then joined Fox in May 2008 as an assistant in creative affairs at 20th Century Fox Television. In February 2010, he moved to Fox Broadcasting Company as coordinator, current programming, and rose to director of current programming.