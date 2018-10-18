‘Narcos: Mexico’ Debuts on Netflix Nov. 16

Narcos: Mexico premieres on Netflix Nov. 16, exploring the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots. Set in Mexico in the 1980s, the series looks at when the trafficking world was a disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. The Guadalajara Cartel rose in the 1980s, as Felix Gallardo takes the helm and unifies traffickers.

Diego Luna plays Gallardo.

When DEA agent Kiki Camarena, played by Michael Pena, moves his family to Guadalajara for a new post, he learns his assignment will be more difficult than he ever imagined. As he gathers evidence on Gallardo, a tragic chain of events unfolds.

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix.

Eric Newman is executive producer and showrunner. His fellow exec producers are Jose Padilha, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard.

Narcos premiered on Netflix in 2015. Seasons one and two are focused on Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar, and season three picks up after Escobar falls and the Cali Cartel takes off.