'Narcos' Back on Netflix Sept. 2

Gritty Netflix drama Narcos returns for season two Sept. 2, with all ten episodes going live just after midnight PT. The popular series chronicles real-life stories of the infamous drug kingpins of the late 1980s and the efforts of law enforcement to thwart them.

The series stars Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar and Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal as DEA agents.

José Padilha (Elite Squad,RoboCop) and Eric Newman (Children of Men) are executive producers of the series. Narcos is produced by Gaumont International Television for Netflix.

Narcos was up for a Golden Globe best drama prize earlier this year, which went to Mr. Robot.

Netflix and Univision announced recently that the first season had been acquired by Univision, an uncommon example of a broadcaster picking up a show from a streaming service.

Season 1 of Narcos is available on Netflix.