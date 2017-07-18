‘Narcos’ Back on Netflix Sept. 1

Netflix drama Narcos is back for season three starting Sept. 1, according to a promotional video Netflix put out. The series, about drug lord Pablo Escobar and the law enforcement officers who tracked him down, was created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro.

Gaumont International Television produces the series, which also airs on Univision.

Season one rolled in August 2015 and season two in September 2016. Both featured ten episodes.

Just after season two debuted, Netflix ordered two more seasons of Narcos.

Season two saw Escobar killed.

The season three teaser bears the tagline “Rise of a New Empire.” It will show the rise of the Cali Cartel in the Colombian drug trade with Escobar out of the game.

The cast includes Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal and Paulina Gaitan.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j73-IvTvNN0[/embed]