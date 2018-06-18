NAPA Running Interactive Ads in Telemundo Cup Coverage

Interactive advertising has come to the World Cup with a campaign for NAPA Auto Parts running during tournament coverage on NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

The campaign uses geo-location data to target soccer fans viewing on over-the-top platforms; those viewers can click the ad to find out how close they are to their local NAPA Auto Parts locations.

In addition to levaraging NBCU’s advanced advertising and connected TV capabilities, the campaign uses technology from BrightLine Video that is being applied for the first time in a live event and on Spanish-language TV.

“NBCUniversal is committed to giving consumers the ultimate viewing experience, even in our most high-profile events like the World Cup,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, lifestyle and hispanic advertising sales, NBCUniversal. “Past partnerships, especially with BrightLine and interactive advertising, have proven to increase viewer engagement with our content and advertising, creating an incredible opportunity for our advertisers that we only hope to scale further.”

NBCU worked with Brightline on interactive campaigns during the Olympics; viewers engaged with the ads at a rate of 9.61% over the course of the Winter Games.

That’s five times the engagement in typical interactive ads and almost 14 times the industry online in-stream benchmark across digital screens, NBCU said.