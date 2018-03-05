Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson Named as March Madness Finals Team

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have revealed their announcer teams for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson calling the Final Four and National Championship. The Final Four happens March 31, and the final is April 2 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Final Four and National Championship air on TBS.

All 67 “March Madness” games will be shown on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. The action starts March 13.

Nantz, Hill, Raftery and Wolfson will call the Final Four and National Championship for the fourth consecutive year.



Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York during the first full week of the tournament, joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith. Johnson will host studio coverage from Atlanta during the second week of tournament action on Thursday and Friday, while Gumbel will anchor coverage from CBS Studios.

Studio coverage originating from Turner Studios in Atlanta, hosted by Casey Stern through Round 2, will feature Brendan Haywood, Seth Davis, Candace Parker and college coaches. Wally Szczerbiak will contribute to studio coverage from New York City.

New commentator roles include Ian Eagle calling games through the Regional Finals, pairing with Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce; Candace Parker will be as studio analyst in Atlanta from the First Four through the Sweet 16; Brad Nessler will announce games in Round 1 and 2; Lisa Byington joins Brian Anderson and Chris Webber through the Regional Finals; and John Schriffen reports on games in Round 1 and 2.

It is the eighth year of the March Madness partnership between CBS and Turner.