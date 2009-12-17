Nancy O'Dell Leaving 'Access Hollywood'

Access Hollywood's Nancy O'Dell is leaving her job two years before her contract expires. Her last show will be this week.

"The original member of the Access Hollywood

family, co-anchor and respected broadcast journalist Nancy O'Dell, has

chosen to leave the show after 13 years," says a statement from her

rep. "O'Dell appreciates NBC's cooperation as she begins this next

chapter in her career. Even though she will be leaving for a new

opportunity, this decision is based totally on Nancy's desire to take

her career to the next level and is completely amicable. She will

continue on with projects as a broadcast entertainment journalist."

