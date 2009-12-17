Nancy O'Dell Leaving 'Access Hollywood'
Access Hollywood's Nancy O'Dell is leaving her job two years before her contract expires. Her last show will be this week.
"The original member of the Access Hollywood
family, co-anchor and respected broadcast journalist Nancy O'Dell, has
chosen to leave the show after 13 years," says a statement from her
rep. "O'Dell appreciates NBC's cooperation as she begins this next
chapter in her career. Even though she will be leaving for a new
opportunity, this decision is based totally on Nancy's desire to take
her career to the next level and is completely amicable. She will
continue on with projects as a broadcast entertainment journalist."
