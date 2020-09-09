Nancy O'Dell Joins Meredith's 'People (the TV Show)' as Special Correspondent
Her first piece is two-part exclusive with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Former Entertainment Tonight co-host Nancy O’Dell has joined Meredith’s new magazine strip, People (the TV Show!), which premieres on Meredith-owned TV stations in 12 markets on Monday, Sept. 14. O’Dell’s first exclusive with Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will air as a two-part special on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15.
O’Dell is reuniting with Rob Silverstein at People. O’Dell co-hosted NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood with Billy Bush for 13 years while Silverstein executive produced. She departed Access Hollywood in 2009. In January 2011, she was named co-host of CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight, which she left in 2019.
“In her many years of covering entertainment news, and in the many years Nancy and I have worked together, I have witnessed how she has established trust and an incredible rapport with many A-list celebrities,” said Silverstein in a statement. “Nancy brings credibility, honesty, and authenticity – all primary characteristics she shares with the beloved People brand.”
Meredith took over ownership of People as part of its acquisition of Time Inc. in early 2018.
"After taking a personal break, I am excited to have found the perfect brand, colleagues, and opportunity with People (the TV Show!) – it just doesn’t get any bigger or more reputable than People,” said O’Dell, also in a statement.
People (the TV Show!) will be hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson with contributors Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara.
