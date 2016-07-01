Nancy Grace Departing HLN

Nancy Grace is departing HLN in October, after 12 years at the Turner network. Grace is host of a self-titled show at 8 p.m. focused on criminal cases, often involving women and children.

“Nancy has worked tirelessly on behalf of the missing and exploited for more than a decade on HLN,” Ken Jautz, CNN executive VP said in a memo. “She gave a voice to the voiceless, and we are extremely grateful for her contributions.”

Grace, 56, told the Hollywood Reporter she will remain in the media, including a venture with a large digital component.

A former prosecutor based in Atlanta, she became interested in criminal justice after her fiancé was murdered, according to the New York Times.

Grace’s best ratings occurred in the midst of sensational crime stories, including that of Casey Anthony, who was found not guilty of killing her young daughter, and the Duke University lacrosse players who were cleared of sexual assault charges.

Also an author, Grace got her start in television alongside Johnnie Cochran on the former Court TV, then moved to CNN Headline News before it became HLN.