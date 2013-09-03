Nancy Daniels Promoted to TLC General Manager

TLC has promoted Nancy Daniels to general manager of TLC,

replacing Amy Winter, who stepped down last month.

Daniels was most recently executive VP of production and

development for Discovery Channel and general manager of Discovery Fit &

Health. At TLC, she will be based in the company's Los Angeles office and

report to Eileen O'Neill, group president of Discovery and TLC Networks.

"Nancy is a talented creative executive, a motivating team

leader, and a risk-taking problem solver, with a track record of success that

makes her a perfect fit to lead the TLC brand forward," said O'Neill.

As GM, Daniels will oversee programming production,

development, new media and marketing for Discovery Communications' female

flagship network, including series such as Here

Comes Honey Boo Boo, Breaking Amish and Say

Yes to the Dress. It's a return to TLC for Daniels, who previously served

as its senior VP of production and development, overseeing the launch of Cake Boss, The Little Couple, Sister Wives

and Sarah Palin's Alaska.

She joined first joined the company at Discovery Studios in

2007 after serving as VP of alternative series development at CBS and as an

independent producer.