NAMIC Names Eglon Simons President

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications has named former Cablevision and CBS executive Eglon Simons as its new president.

Simons, who will begin on June 23, effectively replaces former president and CEO Nicol Turner-Lee, who resigned the position in July 2013. He takes over from interim president, Alicin Williamson.

Simons, who most recently retired from Cablevision Systems Corp. in 2011 after serving as executive VP of Cablevision’s Rainbow Advertising Sales Co. in 2002, is charged with overseeing the operations of the diversity-themed company. Simons also worked at CBS Television Stations Division in the 1980s.

