NAMIC Names Daija Arias VP of Marketing

NAMIC has named Daija Arias as its VP of Marketing and Development, the organization said Monday.

Arias, who be responsible for developing and executing marketing and sales strategies for the diversity organization, most recently served as senior VP of RCN International Distribution. She also previously held senior management positions with such companies as Fox Networks, MGM Networks Latin America, Universal and Telemundo.

"NAMIC is thrilled to have a marketing executive with Daija’s experience join our team,” said Eglon Simons, NAMIC’s president and CEO. “Her ability to deliver results-oriented branding strategies within a collaborative setting is evidenced by the wealth of solid relationships that she has cultivated over the course of her career. Daija’s guidance and leadership will be invaluable as NAMIC continues its mission of advocating for diversity and inclusion.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.