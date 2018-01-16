NAMIC Chief Eglon Simons to Retire

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) said Tuesday that president and CEO Eglon E. Simons is retiring from the organization after more than three years at the helm.



Simonsjoined NAMIC in 2014and has led the organization, which focuses on multicultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry, through a strong period of growth, including expanding to 18 chapters and more than 3,500 members.



“The NAMIC Board of Directors appreciates Eglon's leadership and his many contributions to NAMIC and the cable and telecommunications industry. We look forward to working with him during the transition and wish him the best in his retirement,” said NAMIC chairman of the board Michelle Rice in a statement.



