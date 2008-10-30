The Naked Brothers Band Gets Animated

The Naked Brothers Band will be taking over Nickelodeon this November as the brothers prepare to premiere their new hour-long movie, Operation Mojo, as well as animated half-hour special, The Supetastic 6.

Operation Mojo follows Nat, Alex and their band mates as they take a “dude-cation” in a quest to cheer Nat up after he sees a photograph of love interest Rosalina kissing another guy. Showcasing two new songs, Operation Mojo will air November 22.

In the animated feature The Supetastic 6, the brothers’ superhero alter-egos must stop an evil, jazz-playing criminal genius from stealing the world’s hair supply thus preventing global balding. Produced by digital entertainment studio WorldWide Biggies, the cartoon will premiere November 26.

“We’re excited to premiere The Naked Brothers Band’s first animated special which showcases their humor in a fun, new, fantasy-filled format,” said Marjorie Cohn, Executive Vice President, Development and Original Programming, Nickelodeon Networks, announcing the specials. “This season fans can experience The Naked Brothers Band in a variety of ways with the new movie, animated special and Nat and Alex’s upcoming live national tour.”