Survivalist series Naked and Afraid begins on Discovery Jan. 5. Each contestant is forced to find food, water and shelter, and make fire to survive. Discovery said the new season brings “the best of the best” together, with every contestant having previously appeared on Naked and Afraid or Naked and Afraid XL.

While the survivalists have been paired up in previous seasons, they compete alone this season.

“Dropped in Amazon jungles, the Balkan Mountains, or the African savannah with nothing and no one to watch their backs, tensions are at an all-time high as Naked and Afraid veterans take on the most intense challenge yet – surviving 21 days completely and utterly alone,” said Discovery.

This season includes Luke McLauglin (North Carolina), Gary Golding (California), Lacey Jones (Illinois) and Max Djenohan (Washington).

The show is produced by Renegade 83, an eOne company. David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, and Mathilde Bittner are executive producers. For Discovery, Gretchen Morning and Michael Gara executive produce.