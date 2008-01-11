NABET Ratifies ABC Agreement

It's official: The National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians ratified a new four-year contract with ABC.

The heads of the union's bargaining units recommended approval, so the vote was all but a foregone conclusion. All eight units approved the contract, which is effective Saturday.

The contract covers about 1,100 employees, including engineers, news writers, traffic coordinators and publicists at stations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as staffers at the ABC network in New York and Washington, D.C.

The two sides reached a tentative accord Dec. 7 after months of sometimes-contentious talks and nontalks. The old contract expired March 31.