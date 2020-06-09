NAB Show New York Goes Virtual

(Image credit: NAB)

The National Association of Broadcasters said it is moving NAB Show New York online. It had been scheduled for Oct. 21-22 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

That follows the decision to replace the canceled NAB Show in Las Vegas with the virtual NAB Show Express.

NAB executive VP Chris Brown broke the news in a letter Tuesday (June 9), saying the decision came after consultation with state and local officials in New York, as well as with the convention center.

No date for the online version, but it will still be sometime in the fall and be produced in association with Future Media Conferences.

"We are developing a robust platform for exhibitors to share product information, provide demonstrations and make announcements," said Brown, "Additionally, the online event will provide premium educational content and unique opportunities for the community to network virtually. We will share additional details on the digital event in the coming weeks and months."