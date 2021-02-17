NAB Salutes Rush Limbaugh

The National Association of Broadcasters Wednesday gave a shout out to talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has died of lung cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh was a trailblazer on broadcast radio who brought a vast listenership to radio in general and to the AM band in particular," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "NAB extends condolences to his family, friends and the millions of listeners who will miss his unique presence on radio.”

That unique view included constant attacks on liberals, who were incensed by his rhetoric and worldview.

Limbaugh was arguably the central figure in the rise of conservative talk radio following the elimination of the FCC's fairness doctrine requirement that broadcasters seek out opposing viewpoints on issues of public importance.

That rise culminated in his receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump after Limbaugh's diagnosis with stage 4 cancer.

Limbaugh attempted the transition to TV, but his medium was ultimately the personal reach of radio.