NAB’s Kaplan, EOBC’s Padden Join Spectrum Auction Preparation Webinar

The National Association of Broadcaster’s Rick Kaplan and Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition’s Preston Padden are set to participate in the Spectrum Auction Preparation Webinar July 23.

The online event, part of Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology’s webinar series, will take an in depth look at the upcoming auction and help participants navigate the rhetoric and develop a plan of action.

Kaplan serves as executive VP of strategic planning and general counsel for NAB, where he oversees spectrum issues for the organization.

Padden is executive director of the EOBC, which has recommended specific procedures to the FCC for the auction.

For more information on the event and to register, click HERE.