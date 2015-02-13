NAB Names Van Pool New Research Head

Tanya Van Pool, director of research at the National Association of Broadcasters, has been named VP of research. She succeeds Sharon Warden, who retired at the end of 2014. She will report to Ann Marie Cummings.

Van Pool joined NAB in March 2011 and has headed up various research projects the association uses for congressional advocacy or FCC filings.

She also has represented NAB on various research-related committees including the Media Ratings Council and Nielsen's Policy Guidelines Committee.

Before NAB, Van Pool worked in research for Discovery Communications and before that at WDCW-TV Washington in a variety of positions dealing with programming, scheduling, advertising and FCC compliance.