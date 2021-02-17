NAB Names TV Board Members

The National Association of Broadcasters has named new board members.



Ramona Alexander, VP and general manager of Fox affiliate WDBD Jackson, Mississippi, and Dan York, president and CEO of Cox Media Group, were named to the NAB Television Board. The appointments were made by TV board chair Emily Barr.



Alexander also oversees WLOO, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in the market via a joint sales agreement and is responsible for program acquisitions for WDBD parent American Spirit Media.



York has been with Cox Media Group since 2020. Before that he was with chief content officer and senior EVP at AT&T/DirecTV.