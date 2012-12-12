NAB to Induct 'American Idol' Into Hall of Fame
The National Association of Broadcasters will induct Fox's American
Idol into its Hall of Fame.
The long-running reality series will be honored during the
2013 NAB Show Television Luncheon on April 8 in Las Vegas.
"For over a decade, American Idol has shaped the
reality competition television genre, brought families together by entertaining
viewers of all ages and made a huge cultural impact," said Gordon Smith,
president and CEO of NAB. "NAB is proud to recognize this innovative
television program."
American Idol has raised over $185 million for
charity through its initiative "Idol Gives Back." The show
returns for its 12th season on Jan. 16 with the debut of new judges Nicki Minaj,
Mariah Carey and Keith Urban.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.