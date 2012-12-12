NAB to Induct 'American Idol' Into Hall of Fame

The National Association of Broadcasters will induct Fox's American

Idol into its Hall of Fame.

The long-running reality series will be honored during the

2013 NAB Show Television Luncheon on April 8 in Las Vegas.

"For over a decade, American Idol has shaped the

reality competition television genre, brought families together by entertaining

viewers of all ages and made a huge cultural impact," said Gordon Smith,

president and CEO of NAB. "NAB is proud to recognize this innovative

television program."

American Idol has raised over $185 million for

charity through its initiative "Idol Gives Back." The show

returns for its 12th season on Jan. 16 with the debut of new judges Nicki Minaj,

Mariah Carey and Keith Urban.