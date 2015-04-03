NAB Honors Paxson

The National Association of Broadcasters will give its Spirit of Broadcasting award posthumously to home shopping pioneer and station group and network owner Bud Paxson.

The award will be given out April 13 at the NAB show in Las Vegas, with Las Vegas staple and Paxson friend Wayne Newton paying tribute, as well as Sharon Stone, also a friend of Paxson.

"Bud Paxson was a visionary entrepreneur and superb advocate for over-the-air radio and television," said NAB president Gordon Smith in announcing the award. "We are proud to honor his spirit with this award."

The award recognizes general excellence and leadership. Past winners include Hubbard Broadcasting's Stanley E. Hubbard, 60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt, and telecom reporter Tack Nail.

Paxson died in January at his Montana home. He was 79.

