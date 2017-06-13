NAB Hires Former Obama Senate Liaison

The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped a former top Barack Obama White House official to be VP or government relations. His first day is July 10.

Josh Pollack had been special assistant to the President for legislative affairs for a half decade, handling Senate relations for the White House between 2012 and 2015.

Before joining the White House as director of confirmations (of presidential appointees), he was with the law firm of King & Spalding in Washington.

“Josh’s distinguished public service in all three branches of federal government make him an ideal advocate on behalf of America’s broadcasters,” said NAB president Gordon Smith of the new hire. “NAB is pleased to add him to our talented advocacy team as we tackle the legislative issues critical to our members.”