NAB Has Reason to Salute Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the association said Thursday.

Induction will be at a luncheon April 13 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Rhimes has helped broadcasting continue to be a player in dramas in the face of cable's recent domination of that category in the primetime Emmys.

"Shonda Rhimes’ creative talent is undeniable, and is on display every Thursday night on ABC," said NAB president Gordon Smith in announcing the selection. "The characters and storylines she creates draw in viewers and keep them coming back for more. Her hit shows serve as Exhibit A on why broadcast television remains the most popular destination for scripted entertainment programming.”