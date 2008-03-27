NAB Education Foundation Announces Winners of Service to America Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation named the winners of its Service to America Awards, which recognize industry members and others for outstanding community service.

The television-station award goes to Hearst-Argyle Television's WYFF Greenville, S.C., for community initiatives with more than 48 different local organizations including the United Way, the Urban League and the Red Cross. The NAB said the centerpiece of its outreach was monthly meetings with community leaders to discuss local issues and concerns. That choice comes as the Federal Communications Commission is proposing to mandate such monthly meetings for all broadcasters as part of an initiative to better quantify broadcasters' public-interest obligations.

A Presidents Award goes to Univision Communications for a digital-TV-education campaign targeted toward Hispanics, who are disproportionately over-the-air TV households.

The Service to Children Award for TV goes to KRGV Weslaco, Texas, for efforts to provide supplies and college prep for students.

The Service to America Friends in Need TV award goes to KTVB Boise, Idaho, for its March Against Meth anti-drug campaign.

The Service to America Partnership award TV winner was KTVX Phoenix for a program that matches children with adoptive parents.

The awards will be given out at a dinner June 9 in Washington, D.C.