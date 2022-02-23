NAB Announces Recipients of 2022 Engineering Achievement Award

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that Xperi Corp.'s Ashruf El-Dinary and Capitol Broadcasting's Peter Sockett are the recipients of the 2022 Engineering Achievement Awards. They will be presented at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 23-27.

NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will present the awards during a panel titled "Hollywood's 'Binge Times' OTT Battle and NAB Engineering Awards" on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. PT.

El-Dinary is senior VP of digital platforms at Xperi Corp., where he currently leads in the efforts for "new broadcast applications, upgrades to emergency alerting and deployment of digital radio solutions internationally," NAB said in a release.

He has 20 years of experience and previously worked at The John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He also taught courses at JHU's Whiting School of Engineering.

Sockett is the director of engineering and operations at Capitol Broadcasting Co. (CBC) television stations. He is also on the board of directors for the ATSC and is the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Alerting Implementation team. He has earned three Emmy's, Broadcasting+Cable's Technology Leadership Award and an Edward R. Murrow award. Sockett is also a co-inventor of a patent for geolocation. ■