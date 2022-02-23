NAB Announces Recipients of 2022 Engineering Achievement Award
By Chelsea Anderson published
Awards to be presented at the NAB Show in Las Vegas
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that Xperi Corp.'s Ashruf El-Dinary and Capitol Broadcasting's Peter Sockett are the recipients of the 2022 Engineering Achievement Awards. They will be presented at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 23-27.
NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will present the awards during a panel titled "Hollywood's 'Binge Times' OTT Battle and NAB Engineering Awards" on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. PT.
El-Dinary is senior VP of digital platforms at Xperi Corp., where he currently leads in the efforts for "new broadcast applications, upgrades to emergency alerting and deployment of digital radio solutions internationally," NAB said in a release.
He has 20 years of experience and previously worked at The John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He also taught courses at JHU's Whiting School of Engineering.
Sockett is the director of engineering and operations at Capitol Broadcasting Co. (CBC) television stations. He is also on the board of directors for the ATSC and is the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Alerting Implementation team. He has earned three Emmy's, Broadcasting+Cable's Technology Leadership Award and an Edward R. Murrow award. Sockett is also a co-inventor of a patent for geolocation. ■
Chelsea Anderson has been with Future for two years. She started as an intern with NewBay Media/Multichannel News in 2015. During her time she wrote bylined articles and program reviews as well as helped with research graphics for the magazine. She later became News Assistant for Broadcasting & Cable in 2017 until 2020 when she became Assistant Content Producer. Chelsea graduated from Niagara University in 2016 with a Bachelor's in Communication Studies and a double minor in Writing Studies and Sociology.
