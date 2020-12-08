N26 Launches Campaign From ViacomCBS’s Velocity

Mobile banking platform N26 on Tuesday launched a new marketing campaign developed with ViacomCBS’s branded content studio Velocity.

The “Money in Motion” campaign features comedian Jimmy O.Yang from Silicon Valley in three 30-second videos showing how he can use N26’s tools to control his spending in an empowering, stress-free manner.

“We set out to create a banking experience that is designed to give you confidence and fit your life, and we’re thrilled to be working together with ViacomCBS’ Velocity and Jimmy O. Yang to help tell that story,” said Patrick Stal, global VP of marketing at N26. “ViacomCBS leads with its reach among 18-34 year olds, a key demographic for N26, presenting a natural synergy with our key customers and an opportunity to introduce them to our brand as the mobile banking platform that allows them to live and bank their way.”

The campaign is running across ViacomCBS’s cable networks and as pre-roll and mid-roll ads on ViacomCBS’s digital platforms. N26 will also distribute the ads via organic and paid social median and on a campaign landing page.

"Every banking app I've used is clunky and banking just seems so outdated in this day and age,” said Yang. “N26 is a slick new banking app that can help people save and keep an eye out on their spending, and they got some pretty awesome exclusive deals that are actually cool and relevant."