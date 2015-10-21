‘Mythbusters’ to Return for Final Season in 2016

Discovery’s Mythbusters will return for a final season on Jan. 9, 2016, the network announced Wednesday.

Mythbusters, which features special effects artists-turned hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, is the network’s longest running show, originally premiering in 2003.

“Making Mythbusters has fundamentally and irrevocably altered the way I think as a person, as an artist, and as a scientist,” said Savage. “I’m glad for the chance to say goodbye with some of the best television we’ve ever made. I will miss making this show."

Last summer the show controversially dissolved its “Build Team” — Kari Byron, Grant Imahara, and Tory Belleci.