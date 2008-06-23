Mythbusters, Dirty Jobs Specials Highlight 2008 Shark Week

Discovery Channel announced programming for the 2008 edition of the network’s popular Shark Week.

The 21st edition of the summer programming week will kick off Sunday, July 27, running through Aug. 2.

Kicking off the week will be a two-hour Mythbustersshark special Sunday at 8 p.m., climaxing with the construction of a 16 foot robo-shark.

Monday, July 28 will feature Surviving Sharks at 9 p.m., hosted by Survivorman’s Les Stroud, and Day of the Shark at 10 p.m., a special chronicling real shark attacks.

Tuesday will kick off with the Dirty Jobs shark special and How Not to Become SharkBait, which will give advice to help avoid becoming dinner when swimming in the ocean.

Thursday will bring Mysteries of the Shark Coast, profiling Australia’s northeastern coastline, home to more sharks than anywhere in the world, but where sharks are also disappearing at a rapid rate.

Throughout the week, Discovery will run public-service announcements for the Ocean Conservancy, educating viewers about threats facing sharks.