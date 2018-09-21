‘Mysteries of the Abandoned’ Back on Science Channel Oct. 2

Season three of Mysteries of the Abandoned starts on Science Channel Oct. 2. The show investigates “some of the world’s most amazing engineering marvels, why they were built, and why they were eventually no longer of use,” according to Science Channel. “Each story highlights the people who designed the structures, their significance, and why they were ultimately left to crumble."

Among the sites explored in season three are the Old Croton Aqueduct, completed in 1842 to bring drinking water to New York City at a time when most of the city’s water supply was not exactly potable; the Central State Hospital in rural Georgia, once a mental health facility made up 200 buildings sprawled across almost 2,000 acres; and the SS Empire Heritage, a British ship that was transporting Sherman tanks to Allied troops and now sits at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean north of the Irish Coast.

“Behind every abandoned structure in the world there is a fascinating story to tell and that’s what Mysteries of the Abandoned, which is our top rated engineering series, does so well,” said Neil Laird, executive producer, Science Channel.

Also looked at in the new season are the Beelitz Heilstatten, a hospital complex in Germany where Hitler was once a patient, the 1984 Winter Olympics facilities in Sarajevo that are now in ruins, and the Packard Automotive Plant that opened in 1911 and is now a symbol of Detroit’s decline.

Mysteries of the Abandoned is produced for Science Channel by Like A Shot. Henry Scott is executive producer for Like A Shot. Neil Laird is executive producer for Science Channel.