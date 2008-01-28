MySpace, MTV, AP Launching Presidential ‘Super Dialogues’

MySpace, MTV and the AP are teaming up on presidential “super dialogues,” an expansion on the MySpace-MTV presidential dialogues started last year.

Dubbed “Closing Arguments: A Presidential Super Dialogue,” the event will offer all presidential candidates polling above 10%, based on polls from RealClearPolitics, the chance to address the nation in advance of Super Tuesday.

The platform could be particularly useful for reaching young voters, whom it is hoped will turn out in full force for the 2008 primaries and general election.

Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will be the first candidates to participate, though invitations have been sent to the campaigns of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.).

The format will be similar to the previous MySpace-MTV dialogues, with viewers sending live questions to the candidates via ChooseOrLose.com and MySpaceIM and having the ability to register approval and disapproval at their responses in real-time using a polling tool.

Edwards, Obama and McCain participated in the original incarnation of the presidential dialogue series.

Unlike the previous dialogues however, the Super Dialogues will be broadcast live on MTV, MTV2 and MTV Tr3s, as well as on MySpace.com. The AP will distribute the dialogues live to all members of the AP Online Video Network, totaling more than 1,800 media sites, and on the AP’s radio network. They will also be available live on mobile devices and XM Satellite Radio and shown on MTV’s HD screen in Times Square.

Candidates will be able to appear live in MTV’s Times Square studio or participate via satellite from the campaign trail.

The MySpace-MTV-AP Super Dialogue series will be held Feb. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.