MyNetworkTV Shares Fall Schedule

MyNetworkTV has revealed its 2020-2021 schedule. Mondays have a double run of Law & Order: SVU. Tuesdays offer a pair of Chicago P.D.s. Wednesdays air two episodes of Dateline. Thursdays, it’s Dateline and Law & Order: CI. Fridays, it’s two episodes of Law & Order: CI.

The MyNetworkTV season begins Sept. 21. The broadcast programming service provides partner stations 10 hours of programming Monday through Friday.

“We’re happy to have all four of these series back, and the added value proposition comes at the right time,” said Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming at MyNet parent Fox Television Stations.

MyNetworkTV reaches over 97% of the country, airing in 184 markets.