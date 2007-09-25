MyNetworkTV Primed for Mixed-Martial-Arts Fight

MyNetworkTV and the International Fight League are tag-teaming for the World Grand Prix semifinals, to be shown live in primetime on MNT.

The semifinals air Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. (EST) from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, and MNT said it marks the first time a mixed-martial-arts fight will air live on broadcast TV in primetime.

“This is a historic announcement for the sport and another step forward for our brand, our world-class athletes and our fans and business partners,” IFL CEO Gareb Shamus said. “We are very excited to bring the sport live on primetime and expose the new stars of MMA to the widest audience possible.”

MNT president Greg Meidel said he was “excited to showcase this event and give viewers the opportunity to see MMA action unfold live on broadcast television.”