MyNetworkTV, Fox Reality Check Back Into Paradise Hotel

MyNetworkTV and Fox Reality Channel ordered up a second season of Paradise Hotel.

As part of the second-season pickup, MyNetworkTV stations will air a primetime version of the show, while Fox Reality will air a late-night mature version at 1 a.m. Season one of the show aired exclusively on Fox Reality.

“We are thrilled to have Paradise Hotel 2 on MyNetworkTV. The series -- offering a mix of outrageous guests, remote hideaways and compelling twists -- is an exciting addition to our Monday-night schedule,” MyNetworkTV president Greg Meidel said in a statement announcing the pickup.

Paradise Hotel features 11 singles checking into a secluded hotel. Each one must find a roommate of the opposite sex in order to avoid eviction. Each week, one person gets kicked out of the hotel, with the last one standing getting a cash prize.

The show will debut on the networks Feb. 4, at a time when many of the broadcast networks will be seeking reality fare to strengthen their otherwise-strike-weakened scripted lineups.