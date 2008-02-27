MyNetworkTV Closes Out February Sweep on High Note

With the writers’ strike stretching into mid-February (Feb. 12 to be exact), the usually crucial February sweep went by almost unnoticed.

But MyNetworkTV was keeping track, and the network said Wednesday that it was closing out the sweep on a high note.

A network spokeswoman said reality show Jailat 9:30 p.m. recorded the third-best-ever 18-49 rating for the network with a 0.8, helping to make the night MNT's fourth-highest ever in the 18-49 demo with a 0.6.

MNT is also psyched about getting the rights to WWE SmackDown, which could be huge for the fledgling network.