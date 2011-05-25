MyNetworkTV Adds 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Cold Case' to 2011-12 Schedule
MyNetworkTV will add dramas Law & Order: SVU to Monday and Cold Case to Tuesday during its 2011-12 television schedule, the syndication
service announced Wednesday.
The hour-long series will join its slate of dramas
including the returning Burn Notice
on Wednesday, Without a Trace on
Thursday and Monk on Friday nights.
"This season on MyNetworkTV the hour-long, franchise
programs have proven to be popular with viewers," said Paul Franklin, executive
vice president, MyNetworkTV in the announcement. "Next season, for the first
time, each night will feature a double-bill of television's most established
and successful hit series."
A full schedule follows.
Monday
8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Law & Order: SVU
9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Law & Order: SVU
Tuesday
8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Cold Case
9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Cold Case
Wednesday
8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Burn Notice
9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Burn Notice
Thursday
8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Without a Trace
9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Without a Trace
Friday
8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Monk
9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Monk
