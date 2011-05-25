MyNetworkTV Adds 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Cold Case' to 2011-12 Schedule

MyNetworkTV will add dramas Law & Order: SVU to Monday and Cold Case to Tuesday during its 2011-12 television schedule, the syndication

service announced Wednesday.

The hour-long series will join its slate of dramas

including the returning Burn Notice

on Wednesday, Without a Trace on

Thursday and Monk on Friday nights.

"This season on MyNetworkTV the hour-long, franchise

programs have proven to be popular with viewers," said Paul Franklin, executive

vice president, MyNetworkTV in the announcement. "Next season, for the first

time, each night will feature a double-bill of television's most established

and successful hit series."

A full schedule follows.

Monday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Law & Order: SVU

9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Law & Order: SVU



Tuesday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Cold Case

9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Cold Case



Wednesday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Burn Notice

9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Burn Notice



Thursday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Without a Trace

9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Without a Trace



Friday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- Monk

9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- Monk