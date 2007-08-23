MyNetworkTV Adds Fall Shows

MyNetworkTV president Greg Meidel announced that the network will introduce weekly programs Celebrity Exposé and Control Room Presents Oct. 1.



“Presenting in-depth profiles on celebrity newsmakers,” according to an announcement, Exposé will air at 8 p.m. It’s produced by Access Entertainment News Productions.

Control Room Presents, offering HD concert performances from the likes of Mandy Moore and John Mayer, will run at 9 p.m.

Meidel said past success with celeb-driven fare figured into the decision to add the programs. “Our recent specials on Anna Nicole Smith and Britney Spears, as well as presentations of the World Music Awards and Elton John’s 60th birthday, were hits with viewers,” he added. “We are thrilled to bring this combination of programming to MyNetworkTV on a weekly basis.”