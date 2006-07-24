MyNetwork TV Signs Boston Affiliate

With about six weeks to go until its Sept. 5 debut, Fox's MyNetworkTV has secured distribution in the top 25 television markets, signing up an affiliate Monday in Boston, the last outstanding market.



ShootingStar Broadcasting's WZMY Boston, which already calls itself My TV and emphasizes local programming and viewer participation, will carry MNT's 12 hours of weekly prime time programming.



Boston has been a difficult market for MNT because Tribune owns the WB affiliate, which is aligning with The CW.

CBS, co-owner of The CW, owns the UPN affiliate and plans to convert that outlet to an independent with local news and Dr. Phil in prime time and may add more local sports. That left WZMY in a position to make a play.



We see this as the perfect marriage of the best of local and new, exciting national programming in primetime,” Diane Sutter, President/CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting, said in a statement.



"MyNetworkTV will be supported with powerful branding and marketing initiatives that tie-in locally providing benefit to our viewers. Fox has a long history of successful network launches with the Fox Network, FX, and Fox News Channel. We look forward to being their partner in the Boston market.”



The deal bring's MNT's clearance to 94% of U.S. television homes.