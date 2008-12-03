MyNetwork Moves Up In TV Rankings

MyNetwork TV says it moved up six spots in the network TV rankings in this November sweeps compared to last year.



If the list were confined to just English-language broadcast networks, that would put it at number one ahead of Fox, CBS and everyone else, big news indeed.



However, the list includes broadcast and cable nets, moving it from 16th to 10th place, making it a top 10 network in the key 18-49 demo either way you slice it.



The network is boasting a 50% rise in 18-49 ratings sweep to sweep, driven in part by the move of WWE wrestling to the netlet. That show was responsible for MNT's best night ever in both household and 18-49 ratings during the sweep.