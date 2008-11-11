Mylifetime.com Partners With Shop.com

Mylifetime.com, Lifetime Network’s online destination for women, has partnered with Shop.com to create a co-branded shopping Website called myLifetime.Shop.com.



The new Website, which will be integrated into the existing mylifetime.com site, will be the first of its kind for Lifetime’s online community to include thousands of name-brands and full online shopping capabilities.



Having seen unprecedented growth within the past year, mylifetime.com is hoping to build on this success with the emergence of more relevant links and polls such as the mylifetime.shop.com Website which will allow browsers to find items shown on celebrities in photo galleries among other customized shopping features.



“With the creation of the Shop.com destination on myLifetime.com, Lifetime’s digital audience of more than three million women will now be able to connect, play, share and shop all in one exciting destination,” said Kimberly Dobson, VP, Business Development, Digital Media, Lifetime Networks. “Our goal is to offer women an unparalleled online experience and provide them with an integrated opportunity to browse and purchase items they’ve created through a dress up game, viewed in a celebrity photo gallery or enhance a sponsor’s ad campaign with a customized shop.”