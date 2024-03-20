MyBundle Signs Up Consolidated Communications, Now Reaching 13 Million U.S. Broadband Subscribers

MyBundle announced its latest customer win Wednesday, with top 10 U.S. FTTH supplier Consolidated Communications agreeing to provide the startup's streaming education and recommendation tools to its nearly 200,000 Fidium Fiber customers.

With the deal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based MyBundle said it now has agreements in place with nearly 200 U.S. suppliers of high-speed internet services, including CenturyLink, reaching around 13 million customers combined.

Mattoon, Ill.-based Consolidated added nearly 20,000 fiber-to-the-home customers in the fourth quarter, ending 2023 with 195,195 Fidium Fiber subscribers. (Here's the company's Q4 earnings release.)

Like many suppliers of high-speed internet services, Consolidated doesn't want to be in the business of bundling pay TV channels itself. So it's turning to suppliers of streaming aggregation, recommendation and consumer education services and tools, like MyBundle, to help its consumers navigate and transition to IP distribution of video.

“Consolidated’s commitment to providing the right solutions for our customers with simple options, like our Fidium Fiber internet services, guided our decision to partner with MyBundle,” said Rob Koester, senior VP of product management for Consolidated. “As the TV landscape changes rapidly, it’s important to have a partner who provides the tools necessary for selecting and getting the most out of streaming options that work for our customers.”

Added MyBundle Co-founder and CEO Jason Cohen: “MyBundle is the partner of choice for leading-edge and forward-looking broadband providers, such as Consolidated, looking to take advantage of this new era of streaming to grow and excite their broadband customer bases. MyBundle increases customer satisfaction through education and awareness of how streaming services can save a ton of money for the vast majority of households, whether that be Live TV or on-demand content.”