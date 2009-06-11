'My Name Is Earl' Officially Dead

My Name Is Earl, the canceled NBC comedy, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, will not be coming back to TV.

The studio had been talking to cable network TBS about reviving the series, but 20th Century Fox now says negotiations have fallen through. TBS holds the cable syndication rights to reruns of My Name Is Earl.

“While we had hoped to find a way to produce additional episodes for TBS, in the final analysis we simply could not make the economics work without seriously undermining the artistic integrity of the series,” said a studio statement. “As none of us, Greg included, want the show to go out on anything but a high note, we regret that we must put to rest any speculation that Earl will continue. We are grateful to everyone at TBS for their enthusiasm for the series and wish to offer our heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew of My Name is Earl for their incredible work."