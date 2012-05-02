My Damn Channel Announces 2012 Programming Slate
My Damn Channel
will debut 30 new original series as part of its 2012 programming slate, as
well as new episodes of My Damn Channel LIVE and the popular You Suck
at Photoshop, which returned in late April.
The series, which
debuted in 2007, follows host Donnie Hoyle, whose life unravels in comedic
fashion as he attempts to teach real photoshop skills.
All of the 30
series will have their own destination on My Damn Channel and YouTube, with all
episodes premiering inside My Damn Channel LIVE, the online net's daily
comedy show. My Damn Channel LIVE is hosted by Beth Hoyt and features
celebrity guests and audience interaction. It airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET.
My Damn Channel
will debut the first half of its programming slate during the first part of
2012. New series include:
Celebrity
Sleepovers -- Comedian Mark Malkoff convinces stars to let him crash at
their place instead of a hotel.
Daddy Knows
Best --
Steve Rannazzisi (FX's The League) is "a terrible father who can't stop
lying to his wife"
Gilbert Gets It -- Comedian Gilbert
Gottfried skewers offbeat topics and internet trends, as posed to him by the My
Damn Channel LIVE audience.
Save the Super
Force (working
title) -- A live-action comedy that documents the hard times of a team of
superheroes as they deal with office romances, a shrinking budget and parking
tickets on their Invisi-Jet.
The Tweekly
News --
Comedians Randy and Jason Sklar (History's The United Stats of America,
ESPN Classic's Cheap Seats), take a look at popular culture through the
eyes of Twitter.
"We've tripled the
amount of original comedy production this year to give more talent the chance
to reach a large audience," said Rob Barnett, Founder/CEO of My Damn Channel.
"The massive increase in premium programming you're seeing from the
entire online community in 2012 gives advertisers more opportunities to partner
with companies leading the charge."
Information about
all 30 series can be found at MyDamnChannel.com.
