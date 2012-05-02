My Damn Channel Announces 2012 Programming Slate

My Damn Channel

will debut 30 new original series as part of its 2012 programming slate, as

well as new episodes of My Damn Channel LIVE and the popular You Suck

at Photoshop, which returned in late April.

The series, which

debuted in 2007, follows host Donnie Hoyle, whose life unravels in comedic

fashion as he attempts to teach real photoshop skills.

All of the 30

series will have their own destination on My Damn Channel and YouTube, with all

episodes premiering inside My Damn Channel LIVE, the online net's daily

comedy show. My Damn Channel LIVE is hosted by Beth Hoyt and features

celebrity guests and audience interaction. It airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET.

My Damn Channel

will debut the first half of its programming slate during the first part of

2012. New series include:

Celebrity

Sleepovers -- Comedian Mark Malkoff convinces stars to let him crash at

their place instead of a hotel.

Daddy Knows

Best --

Steve Rannazzisi (FX's The League) is "a terrible father who can't stop

lying to his wife"

Gilbert Gets It -- Comedian Gilbert

Gottfried skewers offbeat topics and internet trends, as posed to him by the My

Damn Channel LIVE audience.

Save the Super

Force (working

title) -- A live-action comedy that documents the hard times of a team of

superheroes as they deal with office romances, a shrinking budget and parking

tickets on their Invisi-Jet.

The Tweekly

News --

Comedians Randy and Jason Sklar (History's The United Stats of America,

ESPN Classic's Cheap Seats), take a look at popular culture through the

eyes of Twitter.

"We've tripled the

amount of original comedy production this year to give more talent the chance

to reach a large audience," said Rob Barnett, Founder/CEO of My Damn Channel.

"The massive increase in premium programming you're seeing from the

entire online community in 2012 gives advertisers more opportunities to partner

with companies leading the charge."

Information about

all 30 series can be found at MyDamnChannel.com.