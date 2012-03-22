My Damn Channel Adds Daily Live Comedy Show

As part of the expansion of the original channels on YouTube, My Damn Channel has launched a daily live comedy show, My Damn Channel Live.

The show, which is hosted by Beth Hoyt, launched on March 28 at 4 p.m. ET on YouTube and on MyDamnChannel.com, which is also being relaunched and revamped.

In addition to the live feed, users can also access episodes on demand.

"The time is right to steal pages from TV's playbook to reimagine a daily, live, hosted comedy show for the Internet," said My Damn Channel founder and CEO Rob Barnett in a statement. "Beth Hoyt is an awesome find and a future star. Our producer, Melissa Schneider, has built an impressive team and a hot new home to showcase the original content and comedy talent we love."

My Damn Channel Live is one of more than 30 new original comedy series in production by the company which is expected to announce the full slate of series in upcoming months.