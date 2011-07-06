'My Cat From Hell' Renewed By Animal Planet

My Cat From Hell is returning to Animal Planet after a springtime tryout.

The three-part miniseries was successful enough that the network has ordered six one-hour episodes to air in the first half of 2012. The network called the series a fan favorite among feline lovers, especially female viewers, bringing in a healthy audience for the network's Saturday night pet-programming block.

Cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy applies 15 years of feline experience and proven training techniques to help exhausted, distraught cat owners improve their relationships with their hellish cats.

Armed with his guitar case filled with cat toys and training aides, Galaxy explains the reasons why these cats are causing their owners headaches and then immediately works with the owners and their cats with the goal of curbing the cats' diabolical habits and rescuing their owners from nightmare situations.

My Cat From Hell is produced for Animal Planet by 3 Ball Productions. Melinda Toporoff is the executive producer for Animal Planet. JD Roth and Todd Nelson and Adam Greener are executive producers for 3 Ball.